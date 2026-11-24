India’s labour-market debate is increasingly being shaped by the level of confidence in official numbers. The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2025 reports that self-employment accounts for 56.2% of the workforce, regular wage and salaried employment 23.6%, and casual labour 20.2%. But a question precedes their interpretation—how much of India’s labour market does its statistical system capture?
India’s labour-market debate is increasingly being shaped by the level of confidence in official numbers. The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2025 reports that self-employment accounts for 56.2% of the workforce, regular wage and salaried employment 23.6%, and casual labour 20.2%. But a question precedes their interpretation—how much of India’s labour market does its statistical system capture?
The problem begins before employment is classified—with a design that determines who enters the survey frame. India’s household-based statistical architecture faces two distinct challenges.
The problem begins before employment is classified—with a design that determines who enters the survey frame. India’s household-based statistical architecture faces two distinct challenges.
Affluent households may be difficult to enumerate and secure participation from, potentially weakening measurement of earnings at the top of the distribution.
At the other end, circular and seasonal migrant workers may live in temporary work-sites, shared accommodation and informal settlements that conventional household sampling does not adequately capture.
These are different forms of potential underrepresentation. Together, they raise a concern: India may be measuring inequality among the population it can readily observe, rather than across the full range of economic relationships that constitute its labour market.
If high-earning households are inadequately represented, the upper end of the earnings distribution may be compressed. If mobile workers are missed, insecure wage employment may be understated.
Economic advantage may appear less concentrated, while labour-market vulnerability remains less visible. This is not proof that official inequality estimates are wrong; it is a question about the representativeness of the evidence on which they depend.
The composition of employment makes the problem more consequential. The PLFS records 56.2% of workers as self-employed. Yet, self-employment is a non-uniform category: it includes employers, own-account workers and unpaid helpers in household enterprises.
A domestic worker serving several households, a home-based piece-rate worker or a street vendor may exercise little control over earnings or working conditions, even when classified as self-employed.
Conversely, regular wage employment does not necessarily mean security. Monthly payment can coexist with the absence of written contracts, paid leave and social-security coverage.
Employment status alone tells us little about bargaining power, income stability or effective protection. The issue is whether these categories adequately describe the conditions they contain.
Migration exposes another limitation. PLFS is indispensable, but its household-based design may not fully capture workers whose residence changes with work. Construction workers, brick-kiln labourers and seasonal migrants move between work-sites, temporary shelters and home villages. Such mobility makes them hard to observe through conventional household enumeration and fixed survey reference periods.
The migration module introduced in the 2020-21 PLFS round was a useful step; understanding circular, short-term and return migration requires sustained measurement.
Domestic work presents a related challenge. Women undertaking paid work across multiple households may not be consistently identified as wage workers, particularly when employment is intermittent and combined with unpaid domestic responsibilities. The boundary between paid work, unpaid household production and economic inactivity is not always straightforward. When these distinctions are poorly captured, the statistical representation of women’s work becomes incomplete.
The government reports more than 31.47 crore e-Shram registrations and profile updates. But registration is not equivalent to social protection, and the registry cannot be directly compared with PLFS employment estimates. Its value depends on whether registration translates to accessible benefits, portability across states and occupations, and better identification of workers otherwise difficult to reach.
The statistics ministry’s migration survey under the 81st Round, scheduled for July 2026 to June 2027, offers an opportunity to improve measurement of seasonal, short-term and circular migration.
Time Use Survey data can reveal the relationship between paid work, unpaid care and household production; administrative databases can provide evidence on registration and benefit access. Their value lies in triangulation, while keeping differences in definitions, coverage and reference periods explicit.
India’s labour-market reforms in 2025-26, including implementation of the four labour codes, expansion of e-Shram and employment incentives, mark an important institutional transition. Their effectiveness depends on the quality of evidence used to design and evaluate them.
A system that cannot observe mobile workers or measure the upper end of the earnings distribution risks designing policy around an incomplete account of inequality.
The deeper problem is beyond just statistical. Employment surveys do more than count workers; they shape which forms of work, economic advantage and vulnerability become visible to the state.
Improving labour-market measurement is not a technical exercise at the margins of policy. It is a condition for understanding the distribution of opportunity and insecurity that policy seeks to change. The issue is whose economic lives are represented in the evidence guiding policy.
The author is a public policy researcher.