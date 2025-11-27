Labour unions oppose reforms but dare we hope for a new era of win-win industrial relations?
India’s labour codes have triggered strikes, but labour unions should look at what serves the nation’s interests, including their own. The new framework has space for mechanisms of labour deployment and representation that work for everyone. Here’s how.
Labour unions went on a nationwide strike on Wednesday to oppose India’s four labour codes notified last week. These laws are as good as their enforcement. As a concurrent-list subject, labour is in the hands of Indian states, so it is for the latter to implement the new legal provisions crafted by the Centre.