Labour unrest: Can India turn an energy shock into a wage-led economic growth impulse?

Indira Rajaraman

Prof. Indira Rajaraman holds a PhD in Economics from Cornell University. She was on the economics faculty at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore for 18 years, and subsequently RBI Chair Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, Delhi. Post-retirement, she was Member of the 13th Finance Commission (2007-2009); and Member for a four-year term (2011-15) of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India. She is on the panel of experts for the Systemic Risk Survey conducted by the RBI for the biannual Financial Stability Report. She has over 70 research publications in peer-reviewed journals and edited volumes and has written a regular column in the Economic Times (2001-04), Business Standard (2010-14) and, currently, Mint (since 2014).<br><br>She was a member of several official committees that shaped the process of financial and fiscal reform over the last three decades. She was a Member of the Board of Governors of the General Insurance Corporation for a four-year term (1997-2001) and is currently an Independent Director on the Board of Tata Sikorsky Aerospace (TSAL) since 2016. She has been on the Boards of a number of academic institutions, and was Visitor’s Nominee and External Expert for faculty selection in Humanities and Social Sciences at IIT Kanpur (2007-14). She was Non-resident Honorary Distinguished Fellow, Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), 2021-25.