Lessons for Indian producers in China's cultural domination through Labubus

China is thus revelling in the mass popularity of domestically manufactured cultural products. Labubu has company, as well. One of the most successful recent video games in the world—thanks, essentially, to its popularity in China—draws on the character of the Monkey King, from the medieval Chinese classic Journey to the West. The “West" in this tale refers to India, the homeland of the Monkey King. Bubble Tea is another cultural export from China, although its precise origin was probably in Taiwan, whose Chineseness is a matter of geopolitical contestation.