Opinion
The makeover of Lady Justice is a moment to reflect on our ideals
Summary
- India’s Constitution replaces a sword and the blindfold has been cast off. While this is a judicious reform of judicial iconography and a worthy move by the Judiciary to shed its colonial baggage, it should prompt us to recall John Rawls’ ‘veil of ignorance’ and Amartya Sen’s view of justice.
Symbols hold meaning. The national emblem that India adopted after Independence, the lion capital, for example, symbolizes ideals of power and the triumph of truth. Any institutional change in iconography should make us pause for reflection.
