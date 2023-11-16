L’affaire Religare: We need clarity in the haze of its takeover battle

The owners of Dabur, a maker of largely desi consumer goods, have long sought to diversify into financial fields—insurance via Aviva, for example—and may have seen enough value in Religare, especially its health insurance unit, Care, to make this financial services firm a good target. It was also showing signs of recovery from its 2019 blow, when its founding duo were arrested on money-siphoning charges. But the family’s bid ran into board resistance, turning it hostile. On 25 September, the Burmans, who held over a fifth of its equity and had slowly been buying in (via board-okayed preferential allotments too), made an open offer for at least a quarter of the ownership pie, which would give them veto power on key resolutions and trigger yet another offer for a majority stake. Dabur India Chairman Mohit Burman told Mint that a new promoter (the family, i.e.) would help lift restrictions imposed by the central bank and also assure Religare access to cheaper credit for its revival as a platform. The target company’s board, chaired by Rashmi Saluja, not only dismissed the offer price as too low, but reportedly objected to the bidding party, with letters sent to regulators accusing it of fraud (rejected by Burman). Intrigue hovers over the takeover now, especially over what interests oppose it. Saluja, whose role in Religare’s return from zombie-zone has been acknowledged even by Burman, has denied that a stake reduction she made was an ‘insider’ trade, attributing it to a plan to reinvest in stock options. Meanwhile, Religare’s market price trends have stirred speculation over what she could gain through resistance. Game theory says that probable pay-offs dictate strategic choices. As for impropriety, without evidence of it, nothing can be said at this stage of any guilt or innocence.

