Lagging two-wheelers will drag a speeding auto sector4 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 10:10 AM IST
- Sluggish two-wheeler sales in an otherwise buoyant auto sector are a bad news on so many counts, within as well as outside the sector.
As evidence of the economy’s K-shaped recovery in the aftermath of Covid, the domestic two-wheeler industry is the most fitting example. In fiscal 2022, sales crashed to a decade-low of 13.5 million units, capping a run of three consecutive fiscals of regression.