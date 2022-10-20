Lagging two-wheelers will drag a speeding auto sector

It is also a category that has seen multiple price increases over the last three years. More stringent safety norms in 2019 were followed by the shift from BS IV to VI emission norms in 2020. These entailed significant upgrades and for the entry-level two-wheeler it meant a jump in price of almost 25%. Spike in commodity prices in the last one year have added to it. The entry-level Hero Splendor+ that cost between ₹51,000 and ₹57,000 in 2019, today costs ₹71,000-73,500. Prices have not stabilised either. In the last 12 months, manufacturers have revised them on more than one occasion — some have done so five times.

