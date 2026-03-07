Lala Shri Ram: How a failed entrepreneur built one of India's industrial dynasties

An industrious man

Shri Ram was born on 27 April 1884, the day of Ram Navami, which is how he came by the name. The eldest son of an Agarwal trading family, he attended the municipal primary school in Bazaar Sita Ram in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, scraped through his matriculation, and briefly enrolled at Hindu College before commerce pulled him away. It was a thin education for a man who would eventually sit on the first Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India and the Planning Commission committee that designed technical education for independent India. But he would fill the gaps through total immersion in whatever he was doing.