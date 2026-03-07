Lala Shri Ram: How a failed entrepreneur built one of India's industrial dynasties

In 1909, a 25-year-old with a failed stationery shop and a cotton-ginning factory behind him arrived at his family's company. He had spent the intervening years working as a munim for a contractor in Rawalpindi. His uncle had co-founded Delhi Cloth & General Mills (DCM), now run by his father.
The business was small, with little room for the failed son, and, as the man's biography, Lala Shri Ram: The Man Who Saw Tomorrow, by Sonu Bhasin notes, it took a contractor’s unsolicited letters of praise before he was grudgingly admitted, without a role or a rupee in pay.
In the startup lexicon of 2026, that man, Shri Ram, would be written off as a failure who had taken refuge in a salaried job. The judgment would have been one of the great misreadings of the century. By the time Lala Shri Ram died in January 1963, DCM had grown into a vast industrial empire of textiles, sugar, chemicals and fertilzers.
An industrious man
Shri Ram was born on 27 April 1884, the day of Ram Navami, which is how he came by the name. The eldest son of an Agarwal trading family, he attended the municipal primary school in Bazaar Sita Ram in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, scraped through his matriculation, and briefly enrolled at Hindu College before commerce pulled him away. It was a thin education for a man who would eventually sit on the first Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India and the Planning Commission committee that designed technical education for independent India. But he would fill the gaps through total immersion in whatever he was doing.
He began each day at the mill gates, moved to the accounts, and then to the factory floor, and on his way home stopped at cloth stores to ask salesmen what was selling. As Arun Joshi wrote in Lala Shri Ram: A Study in Entrepreneurship and Industrial Management, he was like a man reading braille print: touching, smelling, tasting, and really understanding every minor aspect.
His real ascent came during World War I, through a strategy of patient accumulation that the British directors, occupied as they were with the gymkhana, never saw coming. He quietly bought DCM shares from small investors who had lost faith, persuading his father, meanwhile, to take a lucrative army tent contract whose profits funded the purchase of still more shares. By the time the war ended, the Shri Ram family were the dominant shareholder.
The 1930s were the decade of expansion into sugar, vanaspati, electric motors, and capacitors—each entry deliberately timed to a gap in what India made for itself. His venture into Usha Sewing Machines was something closer to a philosophical statement: The engineers were tasked with dismantling foreign models and rebuilding them from scratch until the machine could survive Indian dust and humidity.
Above all, he understood and valued people, setting up a provident fund for his workers in 1920 and a profit-sharing bonus in 1931. In his scheme of things, a plant was only as reliable as the people running it.
A focused entrepreneur
That instinct to build lasting foundations reached its fullest expression in the Shriram Institute for Industrial Research, founded in 1947 as the country's first independent, non-profit contract research house. Starting with the Commercial Education Trust in 1920, he nursed what would eventually, and against his own considerable reticence about the honour, become Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). Lady Shri Ram College for Women was founded in 1956 in memory of his wife, Phoolan Devi.
Despite the scale of what he had built, he monitored office stationery personally, a habit his associates traced back to the failed shop. Simple to a fault, he held board meetings on foot while walking briskly through Kudshia Bagh each morning.
For a man who had arrived in his family business without any credentials, Lala Shri Ram left behind two of India’s best colleges, a research institute, and one of independent India's largest industrial houses, the latter carried forward by his sons and stewarded today by his grandsons across a family of successor companies.
What is striking, seen from this distance, is how unheroic his story looks in its parts. A munim's job; shares bought quietly from small investors; engineers told to take a machine apart and rebuild. There was no single big bang act that was transformative. The vast empire was simply the sum of a man who just paid attention to the little things.
