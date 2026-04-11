The farce of Lalit Modi’s obsession with the IPL

Moment in the sun

A contrite Lalit Modi is, of course, an unexpected spectacle. This is a man who has always courted controversy. Born into the influential Modi business family as the son of K.K. Modi and grandson of Gujarmal Modi, he had both access and opportunity. Not that he did much with either. His early years included a stint in the US as a student that ended amid legal trouble. Back in India, he built Modi Entertainment Networks, striking deals with global firms, although several partnerships later soured. That’s when he turned to cricket administration.