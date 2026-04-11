The farce of Lalit Modi’s obsession with the IPL

The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got the spicy start it didn’t particularly need when its exiled former chief, Lalit Modi, took a swipe at Lucknow Super Giants' owner Sanjiv Goenka on X. Reacting to a viral video of Goenka in a heated exchange with captain Rishabh Pant, Modi dismissed him as a “complete loser and joker”, and demanded he be banned for bringing the league into disrepute.