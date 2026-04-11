The farce of Lalit Modi’s obsession with the IPL

The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got the spicy start it didn’t particularly need when its exiled former chief, Lalit Modi, took a swipe at Lucknow Super Giants' owner Sanjiv Goenka on X. Reacting to a viral video of Goenka in a heated exchange with captain Rishabh Pant, Modi dismissed him as a “complete loser and joker”, and demanded he be banned for bringing the league into disrepute.
The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got the spicy start it didn’t particularly need when its exiled former chief, Lalit Modi, took a swipe at Lucknow Super Giants' owner Sanjiv Goenka on X. Reacting to a viral video of Goenka in a heated exchange with captain Rishabh Pant, Modi dismissed him as a “complete loser and joker”, and demanded he be banned for bringing the league into disrepute.
That’s rich coming from a man whose own record with the league ended in suspension, investigation and sacking. Goenka, to his credit, chose silence, which is an unfamiliar discipline in Modi’s world.
That’s rich coming from a man whose own record with the league ended in suspension, investigation and sacking. Goenka, to his credit, chose silence, which is an unfamiliar discipline in Modi’s world.
The outburst was entirely in character. Last December, Modi shared a video from a London party featuring another fugitive, Vijay Mallya. In it, the pair, grinning with the self-satisfied air of men who believe they’ve outsmarted history, serenaded guests with a lusty, off-key rendition of Sinatra’s My Way and joked about being “the two biggest fugitives of India”. After the inevitable backlash, Modi deleted the video and issued a rare apology.
Moment in the sun
A contrite Lalit Modi is, of course, an unexpected spectacle. This is a man who has always courted controversy. Born into the influential Modi business family as the son of K.K. Modi and grandson of Gujarmal Modi, he had both access and opportunity. Not that he did much with either. His early years included a stint in the US as a student that ended amid legal trouble. Back in India, he built Modi Entertainment Networks, striking deals with global firms, although several partnerships later soured. That’s when he turned to cricket administration.
As vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association, he renovated stadiums, built academies, and grew revenues dramatically. But all that was just the aperitif. The main course came with the IPL. As its first chairman and commissioner (no less), he introduced franchise auctions, celebrity owners, player bidding wars, and massive TV deals. The league, a kitchy blend of hit-and-miss cricket, Bollywood glamour, and imported cheerleaders, exploded overnight.
At the top of this glittering circus stood Modi, its undisputed ringmaster, riding between venues on a private jet with gold-plated fittings, a BlackBerry perpetually in hand, micromanaging every brand placement, and barking clipped instructions with the intensity of a man who believed that the whole edifice was held together by his ego alone.
Indeed, to hear Modi tell it, the IPL is his singular stroke of individual genius. That version requires modification. Two years before the IPL was launched in 2008, Subhash Chandra and Kapil Dev had introduced a similar franchise-based T20 competition, the Indian Cricket League. Lacking sanction from the BCCI and facing pressure on players to avoid it, the league struggled to survive and ultimately folded, paving the way for the officially backed IPL.
To his credit, Modi turned IPL into a commercial juggernaut by blending cricket, entertainment and television into a highly saleable product.
Fall from grace
Behind the scenes, however, the cash machine was being operated in his personal interests. Within three years, allegations emerged of financial irregularities, conflicts of interest, opaque deal-making, and favouritism towards relatives and associates. Specific accusations included bid-rigging clauses for new franchises, questionable broadcast deals, and franchise awards linked to family connections.
In 2010, following the Kochi Tuskers Kerala controversy, the BCCI suspended him. A 2013 disciplinary committee recommended a life ban, which the board promptly imposed.
Modi then took the time-honoured route of many a businessman facing scrutiny: he fled from India. From his London mansion, he issued regular salvos pleading his innocence and his greatness, often in the same tweet. He attempted to bulletproof his exile by acquiring citizenship in Vanuatu. That tactic unravelled spectacularly in March 2025, when Vanuatu’s Prime Minister revoked his passport.
His problems did not end with the IPL. Since 2019, a bitter inheritance war engulfed the Modi family, complete with lawsuits, a 2024 assault allegation involving his brother Samir, and social-media broadsides painting the family empire as a battlefield of greed.
Today, Modi remains the errant boy who cannot let go of the sandcastle he built and broke. Banned for life, he is more vocal on IPL matters than most insiders, positioning himself as the wise elder who knows it all. In fact, he remains the almost farcical archetype of unchecked ambition: a man of real commercial vision whose bottomless need for money, control, and attention ultimately led to his banishment from the grand tamasha he built, while the league itself moved on without him.
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