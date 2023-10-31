Land acquisition clarity could be Singur’s legacy

Land is the oldest recognized factor of production, its ownership has been the fulcrum of a great ideological clash between capitalism and communism, and its ability to stir up emotions has not diminished much down the ages. Hence, how land is used always calls for clarity of thought. In India, our most exasperating muddle in recent memory is the case of Singur, West Bengal, where almost 1,000 acres of farm-land were acquired under the auspices of the state’s industrial development authority for Tata Motors to set up a factory, but a frenzied agitation against the project forced the company to relocate it to Gujarat in 2008 after it had invested a claimed ₹1,800 crore there and was on the verge of rolling out its Nano cars. In 2016, the Singur acquisition was quashed by India’s apex court, but, given the losses borne, news that Tata Motors has won an arbitral award of ₹766 crore (plus interest) as compensation should not surprise us. Nor should the fact that the state’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) government may contest this order, given the key role this party played in the project’s ejection before it achieved power. Still, it would be best for West Bengal to signal a truce by paying up.

The Singur episode damaged West Bengal’s reputation as an investment destination and thwarted its effort to stage an industrial revival. The irony was that it was heavy-handed action elsewhere—in 2007, protestors lost their lives to gunfire in Nandigram as farmers were being evicted for a chemical hub—under the time’s communist party regime which had infuriated folks, giving the TMC a poll-winning agitational plank. Today, the least that the 2011 victor can do to attract industry is signal a shift in stance by accepting the need to compensate Tata Motors for the collateral blow it took. Such a gesture may also cue other Indian political parties to shield industrial projects from populist politics. India needs to industrialize as an economic must, but sentiments over land deprivation are far too easily evoked, even when payouts are far more than a pittance. Most countries have an ‘eminent domain’ policy for the state to take over land needed for a public purpose—like an airport, for example. As private firms in search of large tracts to generate profits for themselves cannot expect the same privilege, they need to strike their own bargains with multiple owners. Here, a problem can arise if a few try to hold a plan to ransom by asking for extortionate sums to part with their patches. In yet another irony, neither a left-of-centre alliance led by the Congress, nor a rightist one led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been able to enact a useful national law to tackle such cases. The basic device proposed was to let a vote among landowners decide a collective sellout (at an even per-acre price). A Congress-led legislative move in 2013 required an 80% majority as a sale trigger, which India Inc found too steep. The BJP’s attempt to revise a few of the law’s provisions seemed so drastic that it got farmers up in protest (backed by the Congress). The issue turned into a hot potato. The upshot: acquiring bulk land hasn’t eased much for private businesses.

While a transformation of export-oriented special economic zones into broader hubs for enterprise, as planned, could make up to some extent for a failure to ease bulk land acquisition, it is disheartening that our democracy has not yet managed to resolve its differences over the oldest known factor of production. But perhaps the Singur fiasco could clarify thoughts and change minds on what’s best for everyone.

