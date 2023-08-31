Laptops and tomatoes: Changes that show how little has changed

Laptops and tomatoes: Changes that show how little has changed4 min read 31 Aug 2023, 10:49 PM IST
New import curbs will adversely impact service-sector growth while our tomato supply shock lacked a processed-food buffer
Severe import restrictions on hitherto freely importable laptops and personal computers were announced in August to come into effect on 1 November. There was no discernible adverse exogenous event that could have triggered this sharp policy change.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message