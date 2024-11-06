Opinion
Not all elephants can dance: Investors must identify the exceptions
Devina Mehra 4 min read 06 Nov 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Summary
- Very few large businesses remain both agile and dominant for decades on end. Think of Kodak, Nokia and Research in Motion. Investors must not only watch out for disruptions, but also track how competitively big players are placed.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
As the first page of any book on corporate law tells you, a corporation has an infinite life. But how long do companies actually last?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less