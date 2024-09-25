Opinion
AI alert: Market traders should resist falling in love with their machines
Summary
- AI bots let loose on financial markets have been found to collude with one another and hide the truth. Since predicting or explaining an AI action is almost impossible, regulators are left at sea. SEC chief Gary Gensler is right: falling for AI is risky.
Gary Gensler, chief US securities regulator, enlisted Scarlett Johansson and Joaquin Phoenix’s movie Her last week to help explain his worries about the risks of AI in finance.
