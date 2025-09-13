The billionaire in pyjamas: The paradox of the last Nizam of Hyderabad
Once hailed as the richest man alive, the last Nizam of Hyderabad built a modern state while living in patched pyjamas—until a historic miscalculation cost him his throne.
Picture this: the world’s richest man, worth more than 2% of America’s GDP, shuffling through his opulent palace in threadbare cotton pyjamas and a crumpled cap. This was no eccentric affectation. It was a day in the life of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh and last Nizam of Hyderabad—a ruler whose contradictions were as spectacular as his wealth.