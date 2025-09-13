The billionaire in pyjamas: The paradox of the last Nizam of Hyderabad

Yet this titan of wealth lived like a frugal clerk. He wore the same plain cotton kurta and pajama for days, often visibly patched and darned. His meals were simple dal, rice and vegetables served on banana leaves, even as gold and silver platters gathered dust in storerooms. He personally reviewed major expenses, and European visitors were often bewildered to see the world’s richest man poring over household accounts with the diligence of a small-town merchant. This wasn’t affectation. The Nizam seemed to intuit what behavioural economists now confirm: that beyond a certain point, personal consumption offers diminishing returns.