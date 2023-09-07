Opinion
Late to the Bull Run? Don't Follow the Super Investors
Rahul Goel 5 min read 07 Sep 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Summary
- Not only do you need to find the right stock, you also need to perhaps time your exit in case something goes wrong with the company
So, you missed the big gains in the stock market rally. And now you are hungry for your “rightful" share of the big profits that everyone around you seems to be making.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less