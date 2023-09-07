Late to the Bull Run? Don't Follow the Super Investors

Sixth, and finally, smallcaps look very attractive at the top of a bull market. There’s something about small size and the ability to move fast that gets to investors. But then the fact is finding the right smallcap is like finding a needle in a haystack. On top of that, remember, they move fast. Both up and down. So, not only do you need to find the right stock (a huge challenge), you also need to perhaps time your exit in case something goes wrong with the company (as it happens in many cases).