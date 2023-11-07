Lateral entries and exits will help infuse fresh blood in India's administration
The government's effort to look beyond the IAS to recruit specialists is welcome, but this policy can still be refined to boost administrative performance as the country aims higher.
The advocacy of institutional reforms in India would be incomplete without a push for administrative reforms. One key area of administrative reform is the introduction of lateral-entry appointments in the country’s otherwise permanent civil services system of administrators. It is also undeniable that there has been a push at the Centre for such appointments in recent years, and some success stories have also emerged. But for the success of a lateral entry and exit system as a whole, a better design needs to be explored.