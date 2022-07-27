Laundry quandary

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court (SC) upheld the constitutional validity of India’s Prevention of Money Laundering Act, rejecting the contention of petitioners that it’s much too harsh. It would satisfy the Enforcement Directorate, its chief invoker, that arrests made without apprising the accused of exact accusations, seizures of property and a steep bar for bail were all deemed okay. A 2018 amendment of this 2002 law had reinforced a twin-test for bail, requiring judges to first hear public prosecutors out and free defendants only if convinced they’re not guilty. At a prima facie stage, the SC held, this can be done on the basis of broad probabilities over hard evidence. To justify the implied burden of proof borne by those charged, the Centre argued that money laundering is a grave crime—with potential terror links. While this may be so, the gravity of an offence should make us minimize the scope for false-guilt errors, given the severity of punishment. The presumption of innocence until proven guilty must always prevail. How heinous the alleged misdeeds are has no bearing on this basic principle of justice. Anyone who deals with money should have this assurance.