Let’s improve how we make laws and frame rules by granting regulatory impact assessments a statutory anchor

Pradeep S. Mehta (78) is the founder Secretary General of the Jaipur-based Consumer Unity & Trust SoRead more

ciety (CUTS International), a global economic policy research, advocacy and networking NGO established in 1983 in India, with centres in Nairobi, Lusaka, Hanoi, Accra, Geneva and Washington DC.<br><br>Currently he is a member of the WTO DG’s NGO Advisory Board for the third time. He also serves on the G20/B20’s Council on Africa’s Economic Integration. He has also served on the Indian government’s Board of Trade, Better Regulatory Advisory Group, Steering Committee on Ecomark, etc.<br><br>Mehta is a recipient of the M.R. Pai Award in 2007 and the SKOCH Excellence Award in 2021 for his dedication to promoting competition and consumer protection, and the Scindia School’s Madhav Award for Old Boy of Eminence in 2018.<br><br>In September 2023, he was conferred the prestigious Business World Social Impact Award. He has also been awarded an appointment as a Professor of Practice at the School of Humanities & Social Sciences in the JECRC University, Jaipur.<br><br>A prolific writer, gifted speaker, skilled trainer and organizer in the social science field, Mehta has been named one of the 30 most famous columnists in India by a leading newspaper in India.

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