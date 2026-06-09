Lawyers who embrace AI have much to gain—but they must use these tools on their own terms

All of a sudden, legal AI solutions are all the rage. Harvey, a leading legal AI company, is now valued at $11 billion, while Legora, its nearest rival, just raised $550 million in a single round at a valuation of more than $5 billion. Even domestic startups are riding a wave that shows no signs of cresting.
All these solutions offer tools for lawyers to use AI, easing the transition for a profession that has always been averse to change. But there is no way you will get the best out of this technology if you have handed it over for someone else to design.
When I started practising law three decades ago, the profession was utterly analogue. There was just one computer in my first office and its sole purpose was to serve as the backup machine when the fax wasn’t working. We did have electronic typewriters but they were used by the stenographer pool and every document had to be dictated and typed up from scratch.