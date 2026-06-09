Lawyers who embrace AI have much to gain—but they must use these tools on their own terms

None of this took any technical skill. All I did was play with AI so I could learn as much as I could about all that this new technology was capable of. What I realized was that frontier AI is far more intuitive than we assume—a few days with an open mind is enough to get a sense of the many ways in which it can be used for what you need. This is what will separate those who are able to get the most out of AI from those who just use it. And it is a barrier of will, not of aptitude.