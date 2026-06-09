Lawyers who embrace AI have much to gain—but they must use these tools on their own terms

All of a sudden, legal AI solutions are all the rage. Harvey, a leading legal AI company, is now valued at $11 billion, while Legora, its nearest rival, just raised $550 million in a single round at a valuation of more than $5 billion. Even domestic startups are riding a wave that shows no signs of cresting.
All of a sudden, legal AI solutions are all the rage. Harvey, a leading legal AI company, is now valued at $11 billion, while Legora, its nearest rival, just raised $550 million in a single round at a valuation of more than $5 billion. Even domestic startups are riding a wave that shows no signs of cresting.
All these solutions offer tools for lawyers to use AI, easing the transition for a profession that has always been averse to change. But there is no way you will get the best out of this technology if you have handed it over for someone else to design.
All these solutions offer tools for lawyers to use AI, easing the transition for a profession that has always been averse to change. But there is no way you will get the best out of this technology if you have handed it over for someone else to design.
When I started practising law three decades ago, the profession was utterly analogue. There was just one computer in my first office and its sole purpose was to serve as the backup machine when the fax wasn’t working. We did have electronic typewriters but they were used by the stenographer pool and every document had to be dictated and typed up from scratch.
Even after the firm obtained VSNL-issued email accounts, they were barely used. Most partners preferred to have their emails printed out each morning so they could dictate their responses to their secretaries, who would type and send them out on their behalf.
But even in those days, I was an early and enthusiastic adopter of technology. I quickly figured out how to repurpose the office modem to connect to bulletin board services active in the city; it was through these that I learnt about the wonders of networked computing. To use the modem in this manner, I had to learn my way around the command line interface, and, through hands-on experimentation, I became computer-savvy years before my peers.
Over time, the legal services industry could not ignore the benefits of digital technology. Lawyers began learning how to use technology themselves, reading and responding to emails and marking up documents without relying on their secretaries. But even today, many senior lawyers know just enough to get by, relying on junior associates to do the heavy lifting.
New technologies unlock workflows that were once impossible. But you can only achieve results when you learn how to use the technology yourself.
Lawyers who took the trouble to learn all that their word processors could do dramatically improved their ability to serve their clients. They built template libraries and macro workflows that significantly reduced the time required to produce documents and conduct research.
And since legal drafting is both an art and a science, experienced lawyers who had mastered the use of technology leapt far ahead of their competition.
Three decades later, the same thing is about to happen again. Artificial intelligence (AI) will most likely have an even more profound impact on the practice of law than the introduction of computers did at the start of the millennium. And yet, despite our lessons from the past, law firms are going about incorporating AI into their business processes the wrong way.
Today, most legal AI products are sold with a promise that they will align with existing legal workflows. Harvey provides legal teams “tools that fit their processes, not the other way around”; Legora insists that it “adapts to your workflows, not the other way around.” While these statements are meant to reassure prospective users, they describe a process that is the opposite of what we really need to be doing.
The real advantage of frontier AI models lies in the high degree of personalization they are capable of. That payoff only comes once you understand everything that the model can do and shape it to act in a way that suits how you work. The legal AI systems we are being sold bypass that process, offering users pre-built workflows based on assumptions that these companies make about what the typical lawyer needs.
While these workflows may offer an upgrade over what lawyers do today, when compared against what the technology can actually do, they fall hopelessly short of the mark. You will not be able to get the most out of AI if you adopt someone else’s idea of how you should be using it. It is only if you learn to use the technology yourself that you can get it to do what you really want.
I have been using frontier AI models ever since they became available and have built workflows of my won that no off-the-shelf product can match.
I have a drafting assistant that generates text in my own style that I use to come up with first drafts of almost everything I write. I have built custom ‘skills’ that can produce agreements, policy documents and memos that are good enough to send to clients with minimal review. I have a series of agentic workflows that help with business development, client relationship management and even basic human resources and administrative functions.
None of this took any technical skill. All I did was play with AI so I could learn as much as I could about all that this new technology was capable of. What I realized was that frontier AI is far more intuitive than we assume—a few days with an open mind is enough to get a sense of the many ways in which it can be used for what you need. This is what will separate those who are able to get the most out of AI from those who just use it. And it is a barrier of will, not of aptitude.
Very soon, in my reckoning, the best lawyer who refuses to learn AI will be no match for the average one who embraces it. That is not a reason to ease the transition, it is a sign that we should stop pretending we still have time for one.
The author is a partner at Trilegal and the author of ‘The Third Way: India’s Revolutionary Approach to Data Governance’. His X handle is @matthan.