What leaders often misunderstand about loyalty: It’s not something that arrives on cue
Should we expect the most recent customers or students to be the most deeply engaged? Experience suggests otherwise. Put it down to human behaviour. In a world fixated on real-time metrics and instant feedback, we should remember that the deepest and most durable loyalty could take long to form.
There is a small puzzle I have been sitting with for some time. When I invite alumni to a flagship programme event—one meant to celebrate learning, community and shared journeys—it is not the most recent graduates who sign up first. Instead, registrations tend to come from those who attended classes many years ago.