Leaders must act upon the IMF’s Glasgow nudge

Broadly, the global economy is recovering from the effects of covid, although this revival could not just weaken, it is also uneven. By the IMF’s latest forecasts, global growth should clock in at 5.9% in 2021, a decimal notch down from its 6% projection published in July, but will then slip to 4.9% in 2022, as estimated earlier. The Fund expects India’s economy to expand by 9.5% this fiscal year, and then 8.5% the next. Before our second wave, the report had expected a rebound three percentage-points stronger in 2021-22, after last year’s 7.3% contraction. But even at a slower rate, Indian output could get within reach of its pre-covid level of 2019-20. What we must not lose sight of, however, are worrying patterns that emerge as we look ahead. This year’s bounceback has largely been a rich-world affair, while low-income and even better-off emerging economies lag in their recoveries. This is primarily on account of vaccine inadequacy, which has held commerce back. While well-jabbed countries have got going, poorer ones still face the threat of full-blown health crises. It is obvious that no ‘global recovery’ is possible unless we achieve equitable immunization across the globe. In a world of interlinkages, the need for vax haves to help have-nots fend off covid should be seen as a matter of self-interest. Until the pandemic is quelled, supply disruptions could persist. While the WEO doesn’t foresee stagflation, its analysis of inflationary pressures in a scenario of upward commodity prices and various input shortages found that inflation risks have an upward skew. Much of it may be transient, with a price surge upon the world that lasts no longer than mid-2022. Still, as its chief economist Gita Gopinath made clear, central banks should watch out for second-round effects. Policy errors on this front could make space for a crisis of prices going out of control even as growth slows.