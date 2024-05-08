Opinion
Leadership determines whether institutions flout or value norms
Summary
- Public vigilance may be the only safeguard against institutions that subvert foundational ideals. Alas, it happens much too often—and not just in the education sector.
Pre-school to Masters, I studied in nine institutions. Two of these were run by religious trusts. There was not the slightest effort in either institution to influence our religious beliefs. Nevertheless, my experience in the two was vastly different.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more