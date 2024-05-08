Leadership determines whether institutions flout or value norms

On a winter afternoon, we sat at a tea stall. Across the road was the spanking new building of an educational institution that we had come to visit unannounced. It was locked. There was no reason for that, as it was a normal work day. A few groups of students were also at the stall. They had no clue that we were visitors to their institution. We started chatting and the students told us that the principal and 10 faculty members were in cahoots and did pretty much nothing but take their salary home.