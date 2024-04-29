Leadership pitfall:Diffused accountability is formula for organizational failure
Summary
- Leaders must take responsibility for what happens on their watch instead of trying to pass the buck. The rule spans all kinds of organizations, from armed forces and administration to businesses.
Death by firing squad is a sentence usually meted out in the military for heinous crimes like murder or desertion. The condemned prisoner is tied to a post or stood against a wall. A group of five or more soldiers aim at him, and on command, fire their rifles simultaneously. Notably, one of the soldiers is randomly and anonymously given a rifle loaded with a blank round, thus allowing each one to find solace in the chance they weren’t personally responsible for taking a life.