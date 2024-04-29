Leadership pitfall: Diffused accountability is formula for organizational failure

Large organizations have a penchant for diffused accountability. Almost every major decision, ranging from the hiring of key personnel to operationalizing strategic projects, are routinely decided by panels of leaders who have a lot of say in planning and implementation, but none of them seems to step up during failures. Diffused accountability can also lead to inaction on account of the ‘bystander effect’: critical tasks get ignored because everyone assumes someone else will take responsibility. Even auditors and regulatory watchdogs appear to wriggle out. As former US president John Kennedy remarked after America’s Bay of Pigs debacle, “Success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan."