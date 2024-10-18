Leaders must stay coachable to unlock their true leadership potential
Summary
- Leaders must embrace continuous learning, be open to critical feedback and make personal changes that could propel their professional growth. Such adaptability is critical for leaders to stay relevant in a fast-changing world of business.
As always, and more so today, in a fast-moving business world, evolving and adapting is essential for any leader to succeed. To stay relevant, they should be coachable. Coachability involves openness to feedback, continuous learning, and personal changes that propel professional growth.