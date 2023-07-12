Opinion
Learn the art of communication from Indian leaders
SummarySymbolic actions speak louder than words—this is a dictum that politicians will vouch for
Avideo grab of a person urinating on a hapless person sitting on a pavement shocked the whole nation. What was done in response? Several people voiced indignation over the incident. Law enforcers did what is expected of them. The culprit was booked under the appropriate provisions of law. But then, there was a surprise move from the state’s chief minister, who invited the victim to his official residence. While the victim sat on a chair, the CM went on his knees and washed the victim’s feet, an act atonement from the state’s leader for the indignity inflicted upon him.
