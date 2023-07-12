Learn the art of communication from Indian leaders

Corporate leaders are desperately in need of strategies to effectively communicate their vision and values to all employees in their organizations. For example, an organisation may want to communicate to its employees that it is a highly transparent organization with high levels of mutual trust. One way to achieve this would be by hanging some banners and plaques around its office spaces with the word ‘transparency’ printed on it. However, ‘transparency’ remains just a word this way, an abstract concept. The target audience will not be able to spontaneously visualize it. But what if the organization starts a weekly ritual of ‘open house’ gatherings where any employee can ask any question of the top management on all matters regarding work. It is this type of symbolic actions that take corporate cultures in the desired direction.

