Learning on the job is crucial for certain professions but AI threatens to automate it away

Figuring out what we must leave to junior associates and what we should allow AI to do will soon become one of the core decisions management makes. Firms that thoughtfully adopt AI will not ask ‘Can AI do this?’ but instead, ‘Does doing it build the judgement a young lawyer needs to become a senior?’ Whenever the answer to this question is a ‘yes,’ the task in question should be made part of a necessary apprenticeship that all young associates must go through, no matter what it might cost the firm.