Learning standards set specific aims for each aspect of schooling
These form the spine of our National Curriculum Framework and need to be implemented in detail
Learning Standards (LS) are the spine of the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF), that was released by India’s ministry of education on 23 August 2023. ‘Spine’ because the NCF is built around these Learning Standards, knitting all its elements together to form the whole. Most importantly, these standards drive goal alignment in all these elements to enable consistency and coherence. Let us explore this in some detail in this column, the second in this series about the NCF. This piece, like the others in this series, paraphrases text from the NCF copiously but retains fidelity to its spirit.