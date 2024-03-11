Leash laws for dogs tell us a lot about humans
Summary
- America’s current trend favours tighter canine control. But these laws vary, suggesting a case of the tail wagging the dog.
Pity America’s dog owners! As warm weather descends, communities in the US from California to Arizona to Michigan have announced stricter enforcement of leash laws. I do not have a dog in this particular fight, but I do have an interest in bits of social history that tend to be overlooked. And a glance at the history of leash laws tells us why they’re likely to stick around: Because someone always comes up with a new reason why they’re important.