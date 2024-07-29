Leftist political parties everywhere need to wrack their brains

Recent elections in France and the UK, together with America’s current presidential campaign, reflect the dilemmas left-leaning parties confront as they try to fashion new identities and present credible alternatives to the far right. It was the far right that first capitalized on the backlash to neoliberalism and hyper-globalization that grew in the aftermath of the 2008 global crisis. A decade ago, one could justifiably complain about the “abdication of the left."