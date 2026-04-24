A few days ago, the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell apologized to the chief judge of Manhattan’s US Bankruptcy Court for a court filing with AI-hallucinated citations.
Legal AI tools used by law firms have a propensity to hallucinate—can anything be done?
SummaryYet another law firm has had to apologize for using citations hallucinated by AI in court. Jurisprudence can’t afford such goof-ups. Without some serious investment in fixing the problem, AI’s productivity promise will be eclipsed by its unreliability.
A few days ago, the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell apologized to the chief judge of Manhattan’s US Bankruptcy Court for a court filing with AI-hallucinated citations.
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