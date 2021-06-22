Legislation to legalize same-sex marriages is abysmally overdue

Legal principles are often drawn along the lines of the religious and moral sentiments of a country’s majority. In India, marital rights are limited to the realm of personal laws. In Islam, homosexuality is typically considered a sin. In Christianity, it is usually condemned. Hinduism, although relatively lenient in this regard, tends to portray marriage as a procreative institution. The Delhi high court in the case of Kavitha Arora (2020) called upon the Centre to clarify its stand on legalizing same-sex marriages, within the ambit of the Special Marriages Act. The prime argument put forth by the Centre was that the idea of same-sex marriage in a country of prominent customs, traditions and religious values would face resentment and a backlash. The matrimonial union of two homosexual individuals can hence only evolve from the ambit of secular laws. In a few European countries, a homosexual association is granted legal status as a civil partnership. While the legalization of same-sex marriages would resonate with the fundamental ideals of India’s Constitution, it cannot emanate from existing personal laws.