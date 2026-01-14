Lego’s latest smart bricks entertain—but also reveal a big educational opportunity it has missed
Critics worry Lego’s new Smart Bricks will dull children’s imaginations by replacing free play with lights and sounds. That fear is likely misplaced. Lego’s real problem is what it could’ve done but didn’t. In an age of AI and robots, it could have helped kids learn how technology works.
