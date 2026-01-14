Any effort to get kids to actually play with their completed Lego sets is a good thing, especially when competition for their attention from screens is so fierce. And the Smart Bricks seem to work intuitively. Attach one to a $100 Star Wars X-wing fighter and it will make whooshing sounds when you glide the toy around the room, shooting noises when you press a button and can sense when it’s been ‘hit’ by a similarly decked out craft.