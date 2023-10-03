Airbnb's ‘breakdown’: Good idea, big market aren't enough for long-term success

It doesn’t have a “mandated hotel rack rate" to use to build dynamic pricing structures. It needs to scrape a lot of data in order to derive indicative hotel rack rates in each city, in each season, and in each locality, and it needs to check the services available. It also needs to ensure there are no hidden charges. Beyond this level of due diligence, it may need to help hosts fight legal battles against municipalities, which are cracking down on short-term rentals. It also needs to create a smooth, easy system for handling customer relationships and escalations, including sweeteners like loyalty programmes, working on feedback and handling complaints.