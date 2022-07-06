Lessons from America’s mass popping of opioids

Painkillers oversold on claims of low addiction risk yielded an epidemic of overdose deaths. A legal win for distributors reminds us why business ethics and public vigilance mustn’t fail
The deadliest drug epidemic in US history did not involve peddlers, gangsters or smugglers, but painkillers. Between 2006 and 2014, a single county in West Virginia was supplied with over 127 million prescription opioid pills—142 pills a year for every person—that fed an opioid-addiction crisis that is still playing out. On Monday, a federal judge dismissed charges against America’s three biggest drug distributors levelled by Cabell County and Huntington City, ground zero of the epidemic in that state, for ignoring truly alarming volumes of opioid sales in towns with very few people. The judge acknowledged the enormity of the harm done to locals, but ruled that these channels funnelling legal pills made by drugmakers to pharmacies and hospitals could not be held accountable for leakages that led to wide misuse and overdose deaths. No law was found to have been violated in this case. The legal victory of pill funnels, however, must not distract us from the pharma-medical complex responsible for a glaring problem.
The epidemic can be traced back to 1996, when Purdue Pharma launched OxyContin, a narcotic painkiller that it marketed widely as a pill much less likely to addict users. At least in comparison with other options in a class of approved drugs—called opioids. Either derived from opium or lab-made to mimic it, these were used by US doctors till then for cases of severe pain in the terminally ill. With faulty data on low addiction risk already having made space for Purdue’s pitch, its wonder drug was hawked so heavily to doctors by sales agents that it found its way into bathroom cabinets across the land. Though the brand had rivals, it would soon be popped by millions, which let it rake in eye-popping sales: over $30 billion down the years. The outcome of bulk opioid access has been devastating. Even minor injuries led many Americans to over-use such drugs. As usage rose in both volume and potency, recreational pop-ins spiked. Unable to escape their need for a fix, some users slid into heroin abuse. An upsurge in overdose fatalities, the graph of which has long tracked an upcurve of opioid offtake, was slow to alarm the US. According to its Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, overdoses involving prescription opioids took more than 263,000 lives from 1999 to 2020 in the country. As a frontline worker says in Heroin(e), a documentary on Cabell County’s fight to save people from the pills, “I fear we’ve lost two generations to this." Purdue was dissolved last September, after being sued. As liability cases drag on, its owners have expressed regret and pleaded being caught unaware. Still, the boom ought to have alerted them.
The menace of mass opioids that ripped through America should serve as a cautionary tale for countries with a tendency to trust all scientific ‘progress’ endorsed by authorities. The risk of regulatory capture can be high if the financial stakes are so huge that they overwhelm both business ethics and public vigilance. In India, thankfully, we’ve not had quite the same problem. If anything, we struggle to make morphine accessible to end-of-life care patients in need. Our drug approval processes are slow, but doctors have had a patchy record on risky prescriptions, with various potent off-patent drugs (and fakes) far too easily available for comfort. Lax regulation of what citizens are pumped with must not get a chance to be exploited by the greedy with no time for scruples. There’s no quick-fix pill for that.