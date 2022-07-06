Lessons from America’s mass popping of opioids

The epidemic can be traced back to 1996, when Purdue Pharma launched OxyContin, a narcotic painkiller that it marketed widely as a pill much less likely to addict users. At least in comparison with other options in a class of approved drugs—called opioids. Either derived from opium or lab-made to mimic it, these were used by US doctors till then for cases of severe pain in the terminally ill. With faulty data on low addiction risk already having made space for Purdue’s pitch, its wonder drug was hawked so heavily to doctors by sales agents that it found its way into bathroom cabinets across the land. Though the brand had rivals, it would soon be popped by millions, which let it rake in eye-popping sales: over $30 billion down the years. The outcome of bulk opioid access has been devastating. Even minor injuries led many Americans to over-use such drugs. As usage rose in both volume and potency, recreational pop-ins spiked. Unable to escape their need for a fix, some users slid into heroin abuse. An upsurge in overdose fatalities, the graph of which has long tracked an upcurve of opioid offtake, was slow to alarm the US. According to its Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, overdoses involving prescription opioids took more than 263,000 lives from 1999 to 2020 in the country. As a frontline worker says in Heroin(e), a documentary on Cabell County’s fight to save people from the pills, “I fear we’ve lost two generations to this." Purdue was dissolved last September, after being sued. As liability cases drag on, its owners have expressed regret and pleaded being caught unaware. Still, the boom ought to have alerted them.