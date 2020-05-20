Opinion | Lessons from online retail data on our food supply chains

Overall, we have found that supply chains in India disrupted in the aftermath of the first lockdown have since recovered somewhat. However, they continue to be disrupted in the case of perishables. This has implications for both consumers and producers. If the country’s supply engines are not oiled in time, it can lead to losses for farmers. They are likely to face greater spoilage risk and declines in farm-gate prices due to transportation hurdles. On the other hand, consumers in urban centres might continue to face shortages of products. Given our results, farmers who produce perishable products might need immediate support from the government in ways that would help their produce be delivered from farms to plates in a timely manner.