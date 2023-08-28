The joy and pride generated by India’s successful lunar landing still washes over a billion people. Already, there is much talk of missions to planet Mars, the Sun and beyond. But the successful Moon mission has many lessons to offer us here on Earth. Here are key takeaways that apply to all ‘moon walks’ of life.

Frugality: The relatively low cost of the Chandrayaan missions has been widely telegraphed. Modest budgets force creative thinking, while allowing for repeatability. Whether it is capital in the context of startups or resources for government projects or corporations, a mindset of thrift aids innovation. India’s lunar-landing success suggests that a frugal mindset is not at odds with high ambition.

Learning from failure: The adage that “failure is a stepping stone to success" was in ample and direct display here. The principal efforts and final differences between Chandrayaan 2 and 3 were in areas of prior failure, particularly the landing vehicle’s approach to the lunar surface. One of the major successes of America’s Apollo missions came because the US made learning from errors a central part of the process. For India’s government and private sector, just this lesson alone, properly applied, could pay rich dividends.

Preparedness and planning: For Indians, it seemed like an epiphany that a self-propelled vehicle, subject to many uncertainties, would land almost a minute early. Indian companies, state governments and the Union government would do well to adopt a ‘6:04pm’ approach to their projects. Record and learn from failure, plan, simulate, monitor and critique sub-projects. Then deliver on time.

Resourceful supply chain management: Examples abound of how Chandrayaan’s project managers used local sources to reduce costs and substitute difficult-to-come-by parts. For instance, anorthosite rock from Sithampoondi and Kunnamalai in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district, which resembles lunar soil used for landing tests, took the place of similar rocks earlier imported at great expense from the US. For India Inc’s projects, similar replacements by cheaper and more readily available inputs may be an opportunity.

Partnerships: While the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) was the main protagonist in this successful mission, it used several other government and private institutions for assistance. Among others, L&T, Godrej & Boyce, Walchandnagar and Ananth Technologies from the private sector collaborated closely with Isro. Omnipresent Robot Tech, a Noida-based startup, was used for AI based navigation software for the rover. From the public sector, BHEL, Keltron, Kerala Minerals and others helped. The idea of using partners and vendors is not new. Effective curation, design and working chemistry can provide enormous benefits.

International collaboration: Despite occasional periods of distance among friends, international collaboration has been at the heart of India’s space programme. Isro’s development of some in-house capabilities following earlier sanctions has made collaboration a two-way street. Also, India’s attractiveness to Western countries as a partner has risen with the emergence of strategic polarity issues in the face of Chinese and Russian space efforts. Our missions have benefitted from partnerships with America’s Nasa, Japan’s Jaxa, the European Space Agency and Russia’s Roscosmos at various times. Interdependence creates mutually beneficial opportunities.

Watching for potholes: One of the major successes of Chandrayaan-3 was the flexibility built into the lander to alter its final position of rest. Two descent pauses were planned and executed immediately before touchdown to let the lander self-select a landing spot with the least probability of error. In an environment where uncertainties abound, planned agility is of great importance and holds an impressive lesson for companies and governments alike.

Marketing/positioning: India is the fourth country on the Moon, and yet with the clever idea of landing near its south pole, India scored a gold-medal finish at the podium. In 2019, the Chinese lander/rover Chang’e 4 landed on Aitken basin on the far side of the Moon, but some distance away from the south pole, and so has been relegated to a silver medal. An attempt at any other part of the Moon would have been very similar, but by landing near the south pole, India seized the global narrative. Of course, preparation and technology are critical for such a difficult mission, but the ‘bang for the buck’ also comes from presentation. For India Inc, this demonstration of ‘form and substance’ holds important lessons.

The most important implication from the successful landing is that India’s sights should be firmly trained forward. Writing India’s and the world’s future on a bedrock of modern science is a worthier objective than reclaiming an unwritten-but-perceived history. A phrase that India has made its own, ‘scientific temper,’ must suffuse our future. The lessons from Chandrayaan 3’s success go well beyond innovative science, though, to cover project management, collaboration and organizational culture.

P.S: “The development of the nation is intimately linked with understanding and application of science and technology by its people," said Vikram Sarabhai, founder of Isro, after whom the Moon mission’s lander Vikram has been named.