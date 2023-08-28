Lessons from our lunar landing go far beyond science4 min read 28 Aug 2023, 09:44 PM IST
Inspiration and learnings from India’s success can be drawn in almost every field of human endeavour
The joy and pride generated by India’s successful lunar landing still washes over a billion people. Already, there is much talk of missions to planet Mars, the Sun and beyond. But the successful Moon mission has many lessons to offer us here on Earth. Here are key takeaways that apply to all ‘moon walks’ of life.