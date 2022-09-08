Lessons from Pakistan: Governance is key to disaster resilience4 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 08:03 AM IST
- Resilience has to be built into infrastructure, policy, law and regulation, decision-making, accounting, insurance and public awareness.
Pakistan’s flood damage, according to initial estimates, amounts to $10 billion. The final figure is likely to be far higher—significant road infrastructure has been damaged, apart from residential and commercial built-up area. Livestock has been lost, crops destroyed, and shops and factories washed away. Requests for help would go out, money would come pouring in. But will infrastructure be rebuilt, in a sustainable, disaster-resilient fashion? That question arises because disaster resilience depends on one key factor, of which Pakistan faces a serious deficit: governance.