Lessons from Pakistan: Governance is key to disaster resilience

Knowledge about what to do is not in short supply. The UN’s Sendai framework for resilient infrastructure, the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, with whose assistance India leads the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and the World Bank’s Global Facility for Disaster Risk Reduction are but three sources of ready reference on what is to be done. Knowing, however, is not the same as doing. The mice knew they had to bell the cat. But the question remained, who would bell the cat? In the case of disaster resilience, the key ingredient, the glue that holds everything else together, is sound governance.