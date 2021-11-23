Lessons from past sanitation policies for future efforts

In 1999, the CRSP was restructured as a Total Sanitation Campaign (TSC; 1999-2011), focused on driving up demand for toilet adoption. Around 15% of its budget was dedicated to educational activities, along with continued financial assistance to BPL households. To effect behaviour change, the educational emphasis was primarily on achieving community-led total sanitation (CLTS). Developed in Bangladesh, this a multi-step participatory process which acknowledges that the mere provision of toilets does not guarantee its usage, uses audio-visual aids to arouse a sense of discomfort and disgust with OD, and motivates local communities to end the practice collectively. However, the TSC was also criticized, as a study found that the officials running it lacked the training needed for educational activities. Like the CRSP, it was also infrastructure-focused rather than demand-led. By Census data, we saw less than a 10% increase in toilet coverage under the programme (from 22% in 2001 to 31% in 2011). Various studies estimated that its gains in terms of toilet-use were even lower.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}