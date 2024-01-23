Lessons from the insurance sector could help other sectors

The cross-sectoral Indian experience with formal regulatory bodies at arms-length from the government has been mixed. Regulatory achievements in the insurance sector could inform practices across sectors, while enabling an enhanced contribution by the sector to risk mitigation and capital infusion. Policy enablers like independent regulation, private participation and foreign investment saw a sector comprising six state-owned insurers in 2000 with ₹46,000 crore in premium collections transform into one with 57 mostly-private insurers today with ₹9 trillion in premiums.

Our insurance penetration is at 4.2% of GDP in 2021-22, low compared to 7% globally. Certain risks remain un-insurable or insurable at prohibitive premiums, while cyber and data breach risks are inadequately addressed. In health, coverage of pre-existing conditions and the use of demystified standard policies have been initiated, but chronic conditions, specialized care and mental-disorder coverage remain deficient. So also awareness of essential covers, customer rights and uninsurable-risk, although central schemes have included weaker sections. The reinsurance business is nascent. Investment regulation tweaks could allow wider capital-provisioning-backed risk-return choices, which would help deepen capital markets, especially for long-term debt.

Draw on our reform experience: A plan to address insurance gaps can emerge from our current approach, which has been driven by an empowered regulator focused on outcomes over prescriptions, ease of market entry and space for innovation, apart from capital adequacy, financial prudence and consumer protection. Use-and-file products (as opposed to pre-approved), broad limits on expenses, an open distribution architecture, a tech outreach for e-insurance, digital distribution and cyber-security have been key milestones. Envisaged legislation promises regulatory empowerment to allow novel intermediaries, composite life-and-health business licences and the provision of other services by insurers. A pandemic-induced boost to awareness and demand, especially in the life and health insurance businesses, and an associated digital thrust are also key enablers for the industry to leapfrog ahead.

The way forward: Past initiatives can be built upon. Flexible market entry norms must remain a priority to promote competition and gain from disruptive entrants. Regulations must minimize the compliance burden and allow innovation. Intrusive rules that do not support key goals must be further rationalized. Indiscriminate risk-based exclusion of insurance-seekers must be checked by distinguishing between self-acquired controllable and uncontrollable natural risks, to penalize only the former. This could go with more refined actuarial practices, with iterative re-calibration based on observed performance of insurance pools, and post-facto surplus sharing with consumers. This would encourage reliance on the inherent viability of large, diverse insurance pools at reasonably affordable premiums.

A level playing field is critical for fair competition. Barring priority social objectives, regulations must not favour particular business models or products, and must enable competition based on inherent attributes and efficiencies. The state must remain a facilitator at arm’s length from service provision and provide public infrastructure (like digital). Initiatives like Bima-Sugam should be open third-party service platforms.

Distribution reforms: Reach improvement is essential for greater coverage. Recent changes have evoked mixed responses. Allowing corporate agents to work for multiple companies, followed by permitting individual agents to work as intermediary point-of-sale persons or as stand-alone health and motor insurance agents, has diluted the old distinction between multi-firm brokers with extensive service obligations towards customers and single-company agents with service obligations resting largely on the company. While aiding distribution and competition, these moves raise concerns of free-riding and blurred boundaries without converging responsibilities. It adversely impacted life and general insurers. New-mode distributors like online aggregators have their own misgivings about an uneven playing field, given how the numbers work out.

Clearly, ease of entry and a level playing field—in terms of rights, obligations and commercial terms across distribution channels—are essential for undistorted insurer choices based on comparisons of their cost-effectiveness and service quality. Broad management expense limits would support this goal, though we could address concerns of expense norms still being partly segmented and contingent on the product mix.

Sub-broking, successful in stock trading, could be encouraged, including for aggregator platforms. Using distributors’ understanding of customers and risks will be useful for underwriting, claim settlements and product development. The deployment of ‘general agents’ with such mandates, as prevalent overseas, could be considered. Full disclosure and third-party checks could reduce product mis-selling, rationalized incentives could improve life-policy persistence and suitable redressal mechanisms could address claim delays and wrongful denials.

Thus, prudent policies on proven lines can enable the insurance sector to bridge gaps, build on its achievements and provide a model for emulation across sectors.