Lessons from the insurance sector could help other sectors
Summary
- Thankfully, India has a regulatory model that offers reform lessons of high relevance today in various fields.
The cross-sectoral Indian experience with formal regulatory bodies at arms-length from the government has been mixed. Regulatory achievements in the insurance sector could inform practices across sectors, while enabling an enhanced contribution by the sector to risk mitigation and capital infusion. Policy enablers like independent regulation, private participation and foreign investment saw a sector comprising six state-owned insurers in 2000 with ₹46,000 crore in premium collections transform into one with 57 mostly-private insurers today with ₹9 trillion in premiums.